Appointment of New Commissioner for BIOT, Paul Candler.

We are pleased to announce the announcement of Paul Candler as HM Commissioner for the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

Paul Candler was appointed Director of Overseas Territories in June 2021. In that role, he holds office as Commissioner for the British Indian Ocean Territory and the British Antarctic Territory. Prior to joining FCDO, Paul was Director of International, Rights and Constitutional Policy at the Ministry of Justice, where his responsibilities included overseeing the UK Government’s relations with the Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, and supporting the justice systems of the Overseas Territories.

(Photo) Credit – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.