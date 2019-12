Dragonflies of BIOT Stamp Issue 04.12.19

On 4th December 2019, the British Indian Ocean Territory Administration are releasing a set of six stamps and First Day Cover featuring species of dragonfly found within the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Macrodiplax Cora

Diplacodes Trivialis

Agriocnemis Pygmaea

Hemianax Ephippiger

Rhyothemis Variegata

Anax Guttatus

Further information about BIOT stamps and how to purchase them can be found here.